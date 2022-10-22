The Rainbow Serpent

I am having a quiet day at home today. Feeling a bit flat. My pal Jeannie passed away yesterday evening and our little community of friends are absolutely devastated at the suddenness of it all. It was only three weeks ago when she was diagnosed with cancer, and she went straight to palliative care. How can someone obviously so sick have no symptoms. We are all heartbroken at the loss of our pal.



I am posting another photo from our walk at Raymond Terrace on Thursday.



The Rainbow Serpent sculpture in Riverside Park was installed during NAIDOC week in 2009 and is a tribute to the Aboriginal history and culture of the area. It is a public artwork which was created in partnership with the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council and Port Stephens Council and features beautifully handmade tiles. The sculpture is 11 metres long, curling around a fire-pit which is used for traditional smoke ceremonies, but the circular snake also provides seating and a meeting place for locals. The giant snake, which was created over an 18 month period, was a community effort with local children and other community members decorating the giant snake with the thousands of tiles. Most of these tiles were even decorated and glazed by local children from the area.



I will catch up with 365 later this evening.