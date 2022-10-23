Previous
Next
Princess, Double and Forte Purple Lavender by onewing
207 / 365

Princess, Double and Forte Purple Lavender

The rain has stopped, and I had a wander around the garden this morning to take some photos of the lavender. We have three varieties at the moment, and they are flowering like mad.

We lost our lavender plants a few years ago in 40 degree heat so I am really pleased the replacements are doing so well.

The one on the left is called Princess, the centre one is Double lavender and the one on the right is called Forte Purple.

The bees are buzzing around and maybe Spring is really in the air.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love how you combined this into a triptych. Beautiful purple colors.
October 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise