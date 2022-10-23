Princess, Double and Forte Purple Lavender

The rain has stopped, and I had a wander around the garden this morning to take some photos of the lavender. We have three varieties at the moment, and they are flowering like mad.



We lost our lavender plants a few years ago in 40 degree heat so I am really pleased the replacements are doing so well.



The one on the left is called Princess, the centre one is Double lavender and the one on the right is called Forte Purple.



The bees are buzzing around and maybe Spring is really in the air.