207 / 365
Princess, Double and Forte Purple Lavender
The rain has stopped, and I had a wander around the garden this morning to take some photos of the lavender. We have three varieties at the moment, and they are flowering like mad.
We lost our lavender plants a few years ago in 40 degree heat so I am really pleased the replacements are doing so well.
The one on the left is called Princess, the centre one is Double lavender and the one on the right is called Forte Purple.
The bees are buzzing around and maybe Spring is really in the air.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
1
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3866
photos
267
followers
121
following
56% complete
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
Shutterbug
ace
Love how you combined this into a triptych. Beautiful purple colors.
October 23rd, 2022
