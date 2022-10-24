Previous
White Bottle Brush by onewing
208 / 365

White Bottle Brush

I am posting early today because I am going to have a lazy day and do some work on my latest photobook.

I was up early this morning so decided to do some early morning grocery shopping. Luckily, I managed to get home again before it started to rain. I think it has set in for the day now.

I took this photo a couple of days ago before the rain returned.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Erika ace
What a pretty thing.
October 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A nice close-up of this fascinating plant
October 24th, 2022  
