Previous
Next
Palm Tree Bark by onewing
210 / 365

Palm Tree Bark

It has been a beautiful day today after so much rain and I went for a walk along Bagnall Beach to Dutchie's Beach and into Nelson Bay.

I have only just got home and haven't had time to look at the photos yet so I will post them tomorrow.

So here is another photo from our walk at Raymond Terrace. I love the pattern on this palm tree bark.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
What beautiful bark! Great textures
October 26th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is quite lovely, Babs.
October 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these lovely patterns, tones and textures, I love bark too.
October 26th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Fabulous textures and patterns
October 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise