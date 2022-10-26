Sign up
210 / 365
Palm Tree Bark
It has been a beautiful day today after so much rain and I went for a walk along Bagnall Beach to Dutchie's Beach and into Nelson Bay.
I have only just got home and haven't had time to look at the photos yet so I will post them tomorrow.
So here is another photo from our walk at Raymond Terrace. I love the pattern on this palm tree bark.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
4
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3869
photos
267
followers
122
following
57% complete
View this month »
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre Andresen
ace
What beautiful bark! Great textures
October 26th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is quite lovely, Babs.
October 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these lovely patterns, tones and textures, I love bark too.
October 26th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Fabulous textures and patterns
October 26th, 2022
