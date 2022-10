Dutchmans Beach

Yesterday was such a beautiful day after so many days of rain so I went for a walk along our local beaches from Bagnall Beach to Dutchmans Beach, locally known as Dutchie's Beach and into Nelson Bay and back again.



This is a picture of Dutchie's Beach and just beyond the trees in the distance is Nelson Bay.



Gorgeous day this morning too and I went out for coffee with some friends on the waterfront at Shoal Bay but it is clouding over now, and I think a thunderstorm may be on the way.