Another Day Another Beach - Shoal Bay by onewing
212 / 365

Another Day Another Beach - Shoal Bay

I have been out all day today and only just got home so no time for taking new photos.

I took this photo yesterday when I went out for coffee with friends at Shoal Bay.

It was a lovely morning and quite pleasant sitting at the picnic tables along the waterfront.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

