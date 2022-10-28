Sign up
212 / 365
Another Day Another Beach - Shoal Bay
I have been out all day today and only just got home so no time for taking new photos.
I took this photo yesterday when I went out for coffee with friends at Shoal Bay.
It was a lovely morning and quite pleasant sitting at the picnic tables along the waterfront.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2022
Camera
SM-G965F
Taken
27th October 2022 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
