221 / 365
Anna Bay
I am coming back now to photos taken while out with our walking group last Thursday after getting diverted for a few days.
We started our walk here at Anna Bay and walked through some of the bush trails in the Tomaree National Park before doubling back to Birubi.
I will post more photos over the next couple of days.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scene! I envy you the freedom to walk to all these wonderful places Babs.
November 6th, 2022
