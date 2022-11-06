Previous
Anna Bay by onewing
Anna Bay

I am coming back now to photos taken while out with our walking group last Thursday after getting diverted for a few days.

We started our walk here at Anna Bay and walked through some of the bush trails in the Tomaree National Park before doubling back to Birubi.

I will post more photos over the next couple of days.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene! I envy you the freedom to walk to all these wonderful places Babs.
November 6th, 2022  
