Golden Hour by onewing
Golden Hour

Sorry I was a bit absent last night, but I was feeling a bit flat after my pal Jeannie's funeral. It was a long day.

I decided to have a wander down to the foreshore to clear my head and was greeted with this lovely sight at golden hour.

It was definitely a scene that lifted my spirits with the pelican in the foreground.

I think it looks quite nice on black.
5th November 2022

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
Beautiful!
November 5th, 2022  
