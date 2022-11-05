Sign up
220 / 365
Golden Hour
Sorry I was a bit absent last night, but I was feeling a bit flat after my pal Jeannie's funeral. It was a long day.
I decided to have a wander down to the foreshore to clear my head and was greeted with this lovely sight at golden hour.
It was definitely a scene that lifted my spirits with the pelican in the foreground.
I think it looks quite nice on black.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
eDorre
ace
Beautiful!
November 5th, 2022
