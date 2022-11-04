Previous
Flower Globe by onewing
219 / 365

Flower Globe

A sad day today, we have been to Jeannie's funeral.

Jeannie loved Spring and wildflowers and as I have taken lots of photos of wildflowers lately, I thought I would put this globe together of some of the flowers just for her.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
eDorre ace
A beautiful tribute!
November 4th, 2022  
Lyndie
Sorry for your loss. A beautiful tribute
November 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
She would love this Babs, what a wonderful tribute!
November 4th, 2022  
