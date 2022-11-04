Sign up
Flower Globe
A sad day today, we have been to Jeannie's funeral.
Jeannie loved Spring and wildflowers and as I have taken lots of photos of wildflowers lately, I thought I would put this globe together of some of the flowers just for her.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
eDorre
ace
A beautiful tribute!
November 4th, 2022
Lyndie
Sorry for your loss. A beautiful tribute
November 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
She would love this Babs, what a wonderful tribute!
November 4th, 2022
