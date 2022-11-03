Birubi Panorama

It has been a long day today. This morning we were out with our walking group at Birubi and then out for lunch afterwards. Here is a panorama of Birubi taken during our walk.



Then this afternoon we went to a brilliant talk at our local community centre given by Mark Tedeschi AM KC Barrister,who was the crown prosecutor in the murders of Dorothy Davis and Kerry Whelan. Mark was here to talk about his latest book Missing Presumed Dead about the case of the murders and conviction of the murderer Bruce Burrell. It was a fabulous talk and I look forward to reading his book.