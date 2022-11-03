Previous
Birubi Panorama by onewing
Birubi Panorama

It has been a long day today. This morning we were out with our walking group at Birubi and then out for lunch afterwards. Here is a panorama of Birubi taken during our walk.

Then this afternoon we went to a brilliant talk at our local community centre given by Mark Tedeschi AM KC Barrister,who was the crown prosecutor in the murders of Dorothy Davis and Kerry Whelan. Mark was here to talk about his latest book Missing Presumed Dead about the case of the murders and conviction of the murderer Bruce Burrell. It was a fabulous talk and I look forward to reading his book.
Babs

I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
julia ace
Great panorama.. .
November 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
What a stunning pano, I think this would be the place I would love to visit!
What an exciting and interesting afternoon you had. Hope you get the book soon and keep us posted.
November 3rd, 2022  
Babs ace
@ludwigsdiana I bought the book today at the centre after the talk. Can't wait to start reading it.
November 3rd, 2022  
