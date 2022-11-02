Masked Lapwing

As I arrived home from keep fit class this morning, I spotted this bird on the other side of the road. Luckily, I had my camera in the car so took its photo.



It was there with its partner checking out a new nesting location, but they have now moved on so obviously decided our quiet cul-de-sac wasn't for them.



I am confused these days what to call this bird because over the years its title has changed. It used to be called a plover, then a masked plover, a masked lapwing, a spur winged plover, a spur winged lapwing and a black shouldered lapwing, so take your pick.