Masked Lapwing by onewing
Masked Lapwing

As I arrived home from keep fit class this morning, I spotted this bird on the other side of the road. Luckily, I had my camera in the car so took its photo.

It was there with its partner checking out a new nesting location, but they have now moved on so obviously decided our quiet cul-de-sac wasn't for them.

I am confused these days what to call this bird because over the years its title has changed. It used to be called a plover, then a masked plover, a masked lapwing, a spur winged plover, a spur winged lapwing and a black shouldered lapwing, so take your pick.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Shutterbug ace
One of those names should cover it. Nice spotting.
November 2nd, 2022  
eDorre ace
Good eye! And neat bird
November 2nd, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
November 2nd, 2022  
