Little Corella by onewing
216 / 365

Little Corella

Not only Sharon feeds the birds. I too put out seed for our wild birds and we get lots of rainbow lorikeets and also a few little corellas. This little corella isn't sharing the seed with any of the other birds.
1st November 2022

Babs

