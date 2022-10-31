Sign up
215 / 365
Happy Halloween
I am not really into Halloween, and it isn't a big thing in Australia, but I thought I would have a play with this mask I saw on the market stall, and this is the result.
So Happy Halloween for all who celebrate.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
8
3
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3874
photos
267
followers
122
following
Shutterbug
ace
Looks just like the scream. Love the vibrant colors. Nicely done.
October 31st, 2022
eDorre
ace
Cool and scary too!
October 31st, 2022
julia
ace
No I'm not either.. but seems to be getting more support each year.. lots of houses decorated in town when I did Meals on Wheels today..
Scream mask looks great..
October 31st, 2022
Annie D
ace
love this - I love horror and all things scary but do not get involved with Halloween unless it is the movies with Jamie Lee Curtis ha ha
October 31st, 2022
*lynn
ace
great Halloween photo
October 31st, 2022
Diana
ace
Well done Babs, Edvard Munch would be proud of you :-)
October 31st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
aaaaah the scream. yeah I find halloween a bit confusing really as it isn't part of our culture. I've never had anyone knock and say trick or treat at any time in my life that I have lived in a town or city.
October 31st, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️👌
October 31st, 2022
Scream mask looks great..