Happy Halloween by onewing
215 / 365

Happy Halloween

I am not really into Halloween, and it isn't a big thing in Australia, but I thought I would have a play with this mask I saw on the market stall, and this is the result.

So Happy Halloween for all who celebrate.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Babs

ace
Shutterbug ace
Looks just like the scream. Love the vibrant colors. Nicely done.
October 31st, 2022  
eDorre ace
Cool and scary too!
October 31st, 2022  
julia ace
No I'm not either.. but seems to be getting more support each year.. lots of houses decorated in town when I did Meals on Wheels today..
Scream mask looks great..
October 31st, 2022  
Annie D ace
love this - I love horror and all things scary but do not get involved with Halloween unless it is the movies with Jamie Lee Curtis ha ha
October 31st, 2022  
*lynn ace
great Halloween photo
October 31st, 2022  
Diana ace
Well done Babs, Edvard Munch would be proud of you :-)
October 31st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
aaaaah the scream. yeah I find halloween a bit confusing really as it isn't part of our culture. I've never had anyone knock and say trick or treat at any time in my life that I have lived in a town or city.
October 31st, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️👌
October 31st, 2022  
