Feed Me by onewing
Feed Me

I have been to the cinema today with friends, dropped Sharon off on my way home and went in for a quick cuppa.

A sulphur crested cockatoo was already there waiting to be fed. So, while Sharon was getting the seed for him, I took his photo.

The wild birds are all very well fed in our area.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bird, how wonderful to be able to feed it.
October 30th, 2022  
Dianne
He’s gorgeous.
October 30th, 2022  
