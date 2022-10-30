Sign up
214 / 365
Feed Me
I have been to the cinema today with friends, dropped Sharon off on my way home and went in for a quick cuppa.
A sulphur crested cockatoo was already there waiting to be fed. So, while Sharon was getting the seed for him, I took his photo.
The wild birds are all very well fed in our area.
30th October 2022
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bird, how wonderful to be able to feed it.
October 30th, 2022
Dianne
He’s gorgeous.
October 30th, 2022
