224 / 365
The Walkers
This is the last of my walking group photos now.
As you can see here are some of our walkers. There were about 20 of us on the walk and for once I was in the middle of the walkers. I am usually at the back because I stop to take photos all the time.
Our walk ended here at Birubi and we walked along the beach and then back through the dunes to the restaurant at the surf lifesaving club for lunch.
It was a very pleasant day with lovely friends and a nice lunch at the end of the walk.
9th November 2022
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Yao RL
ace
I like the composition.
November 9th, 2022
