First Bushfire of the Season by onewing
225 / 365

First Bushfire of the Season

Posting early today because I am out this afternoon and evening.

Last Saturday I went to Soldiers Point to take photos and saw thousands of soldier crabs. Will post the photos in a couple of days time.

I mentioned the crabs to David and on Tuesday we both went down again this time for him to take photos too.

On our way home we spotted smoke coming from the Mambo Wetlands close to home.

It wasn't a huge fire and very probably deliberately lit due to the location and weather conditions, but it was difficult to put the fire out because the fire engines couldn't get close to the fire. Helicopters were there dropping water bombs to extinguish the fire.

I will post a photo of Google maps in my Topics album to show you where the fire was.

The problem with this fire is that it was so close to houses.

I took this photo on Soldiers Point Road on our way home.

Here is a link to a Google map image of where the fire was.

https://365project.org/onewing/topics/2022-11-10


No need to comment.

10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
