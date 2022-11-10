Sign up
Photo 420
Bushfire Location
No need to comment, this is just to show you where the fire was on Tuesday.
We were on our way home from Soldiers Point when I spotted smoke. See link
http://365project.org/onewing/2022/2022-11-10
I took this photo from the car while we were on Soldiers Point Road. (bottom left of the map)
We usually go home via Foreshore Drive where the red marker is, but the road was blocked because of the fire to the right of Foreshire Drive in the Mambo Wetlands.
You can see the ocean on the left of the picture and the wetlands on the right.
We were diverted along Salamander Way on the right. The white buildings at the top right of the map is our local shopping centre and our house is on the top left of the map.
As you can see the wetlands isn't a huge area of bushland but it is so close to houses.
The fire brigade had problems getting close to the fire because of the difficulty in driving the trucks into the wetlands.
Helicopters were dropping water bombs on the area and the fire was eventually extinguished yesterday afternoon.
I am assuming the fire was deliberately lit because the weather conditions weren't severe, and the area is only accessible on foot.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
