Van Gogh Alive 3 by onewing
Van Gogh Alive 3

I am posting a couple more collages from the Van Gogh Alive exhibition in Newcastle. One I have posted in my main album and this one in my Topics album.

No need to comment it is just that I want to put both collages in my 365 photobook at the end of the year.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
julia ace
Had hoped to go to it while it was in Auckland as everyone raved about it.. looks great.
October 14th, 2022  
Annie D ace
looks fabulous!
October 14th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A nice display of the exhibition
October 14th, 2022  
