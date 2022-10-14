Sign up
Photo 419
Van Gogh Alive 3
I am posting a couple more collages from the Van Gogh Alive exhibition in Newcastle. One I have posted in my main album and this one in my Topics album.
No need to comment it is just that I want to put both collages in my 365 photobook at the end of the year.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
julia
ace
Had hoped to go to it while it was in Auckland as everyone raved about it.. looks great.
October 14th, 2022
Annie D
ace
looks fabulous!
October 14th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A nice display of the exhibition
October 14th, 2022
