230 / 365
Jacaranda Time
I love jacaranda time here in the bay. The trees flower during November and they look so pretty at the moment.
This jacaranda is outside a neighbour's house. We have a jacaranda in our garden too, but it is squashed in between two other trees and isn't easy to get a photo of.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
MONTSERRAT
Waouh c'est superbe, je n'ai connais pas c'est arbre
November 15th, 2022
*lynn
ace
absolutely gorgeous tree
November 15th, 2022
