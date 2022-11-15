Previous
Jacaranda Time by onewing
Jacaranda Time

I love jacaranda time here in the bay. The trees flower during November and they look so pretty at the moment.

This jacaranda is outside a neighbour's house. We have a jacaranda in our garden too, but it is squashed in between two other trees and isn't easy to get a photo of.
MONTSERRAT
Waouh c'est superbe, je n'ai connais pas c'est arbre
November 15th, 2022  
*lynn ace
absolutely gorgeous tree
November 15th, 2022  
