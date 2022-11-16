On My Walk Today I Saw ........

I thought I would have a go at Jackie's theme of On My Walk Today I Saw ... and these are the photos I took.



Well, it was my walk yesterday evening but I put the collage together this morning.



I went to Soldiers Point to take photos of the sunset but arrived early and walked along the beach taking photos as I went along.



I will post a photo of the sunset at a later date.



