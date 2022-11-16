Previous
Next
On My Walk Today I Saw ........ by onewing
231 / 365

On My Walk Today I Saw ........

I thought I would have a go at Jackie's theme of On My Walk Today I Saw ... and these are the photos I took.

Well, it was my walk yesterday evening but I put the collage together this morning.

I went to Soldiers Point to take photos of the sunset but arrived early and walked along the beach taking photos as I went along.

I will post a photo of the sunset at a later date.

16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
What a nice walk - so bright and full of life!
November 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A nice collage and so many beautiful things on your walk!
November 16th, 2022  
KWind ace
Super collage!
November 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise