231 / 365
On My Walk Today I Saw ........
I thought I would have a go at Jackie's theme of On My Walk Today I Saw ... and these are the photos I took.
Well, it was my walk yesterday evening but I put the collage together this morning.
I went to Soldiers Point to take photos of the sunset but arrived early and walked along the beach taking photos as I went along.
I will post a photo of the sunset at a later date.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
3
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3891
photos
266
followers
123
following
63% complete
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
420
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
2022
Tags
beach
,
collage
,
omwt-nov22
Maggiemae
ace
What a nice walk - so bright and full of life!
November 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A nice collage and so many beautiful things on your walk!
November 16th, 2022
KWind
ace
Super collage!
November 16th, 2022
