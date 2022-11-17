Previous
Next
On My Walk Today I Saw ......... by onewing
232 / 365

On My Walk Today I Saw .........

I am a bit late posting today because we have been out with our walking group.

We carpooled to Stockton, took the ferry across to Newcastle and then had a really enjoyable walk around Newcastle before having lunch at a cafe close to the wharf and then returned home again.

Here are a few of the things we saw on our journey around the city.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, you saw lots of things. Nice collage!
November 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise