234 / 365
Walking Group Lunch
After our walk around Newcastle on Thursday we ended up at a fabulous cafe for lunch. Our meal was excellent and as you can see, I took one or two photos while there.
The building dates back to the 1800s and has been through various lives during that time, including a pub, a butchers, farm produce store and now a cafe.
I didn't realize until I put this collage together that David was the only bloke on the walk that day. We usually have a few men on our walks but for various reasons the other men couldn't join us.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3894
photos
267
followers
123
following
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
Tags
omwt-nov22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a marvellous old building
November 19th, 2022
eDorre
ace
Great collage of a wonderful old building!
November 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such magnificent shot of this beautiful building, a wonderful collage.
November 19th, 2022
