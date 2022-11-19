Walking Group Lunch

After our walk around Newcastle on Thursday we ended up at a fabulous cafe for lunch. Our meal was excellent and as you can see, I took one or two photos while there.



The building dates back to the 1800s and has been through various lives during that time, including a pub, a butchers, farm produce store and now a cafe.



I didn't realize until I put this collage together that David was the only bloke on the walk that day. We usually have a few men on our walks but for various reasons the other men couldn't join us.