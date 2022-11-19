Previous
Walking Group Lunch by onewing
Walking Group Lunch

After our walk around Newcastle on Thursday we ended up at a fabulous cafe for lunch. Our meal was excellent and as you can see, I took one or two photos while there.

The building dates back to the 1800s and has been through various lives during that time, including a pub, a butchers, farm produce store and now a cafe.

I didn't realize until I put this collage together that David was the only bloke on the walk that day. We usually have a few men on our walks but for various reasons the other men couldn't join us.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a marvellous old building
November 19th, 2022  
eDorre ace
Great collage of a wonderful old building!
November 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such magnificent shot of this beautiful building, a wonderful collage.
November 19th, 2022  
