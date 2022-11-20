Bunnings

I am posting very early today because we are going to the theatre this afternoon with friends and then out for dinner this evening.



On Friday I didn't actually go for a walk because I had lots to do, but I did have to go to our local shopping centre to buy a new cover for my Samsung Tablet.



David said he would come with me because he had some things to buy too, but he had to go to Bunnings first. I knew he would be a long time in Bunnings because he had a list as long as his arm, so I said I would wander around the garden centre part of the store and meet him back at the car.



As I was walking round, I had the idea of taking photos and making a collage for the 'On my walk today I saw' theme. This is the result.



Never let a photo opportunity pass you by.

