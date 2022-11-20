Previous
Next
Bunnings by onewing
235 / 365

Bunnings

I am posting very early today because we are going to the theatre this afternoon with friends and then out for dinner this evening.

On Friday I didn't actually go for a walk because I had lots to do, but I did have to go to our local shopping centre to buy a new cover for my Samsung Tablet.

David said he would come with me because he had some things to buy too, but he had to go to Bunnings first. I knew he would be a long time in Bunnings because he had a list as long as his arm, so I said I would wander around the garden centre part of the store and meet him back at the car.

As I was walking round, I had the idea of taking photos and making a collage for the 'On my walk today I saw' theme. This is the result.

Never let a photo opportunity pass you by.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely collage
November 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise