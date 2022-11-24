Previous
Soldiers Point Jetty - Night Time by onewing
239 / 365

Soldiers Point Jetty - Night Time

A bit late posting today because I had a medical appointment this afternoon.

Yesterday I posted a photo of Soldiers Point jetty during the day and today's shot is the same jetty just after sunset.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
Kathy A ace
Lovely sunset
November 24th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
Colour makes so much difference.
November 24th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
So beautiful at sunset..
November 24th, 2022  
eDorre ace
So beautiful!
November 24th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous pano
November 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
