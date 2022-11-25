Previous
Round and Round the Garden by onewing
240 / 365

Round and Round the Garden

I had a wander around the garden this morning taking photos of the flowers. They look gorgeous right now with Spring well and truly in the air after so much rain this year.

As I put the photos on the computer, I thought I would turn them into a 3D orb but without the reflection this time.

It looks quite nice on black.
Babs

ace
@onewing
So very pretty! Love the colors
November 25th, 2022  
