Previous
Next
The Late Developer by onewing
241 / 365

The Late Developer

Our agapanthus are a bit late flowering this year, maybe because some are in a rather shady spot. This one up against the fence is a really late developer but it is finally starting to flower
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lois ace
What a beauty!!
November 26th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that is divine! lots of mine are only just starting to bud while others are open in their glory
November 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful close up and detail. Ours seem to be a bit late too as we have had rather strange weather for this time of the year.
November 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise