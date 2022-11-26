Sign up
The Late Developer
Our agapanthus are a bit late flowering this year, maybe because some are in a rather shady spot. This one up against the fence is a really late developer but it is finally starting to flower
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Lois
ace
What a beauty!!
November 26th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is divine! lots of mine are only just starting to bud while others are open in their glory
November 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful close up and detail. Ours seem to be a bit late too as we have had rather strange weather for this time of the year.
November 26th, 2022
