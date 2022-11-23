Sign up
238 / 365
Soldiers Point Jetty - Daytime
I took this panorama of Soldiers Point Jetty last week while I was down there taking photos of the soldier crabs.
This is four photos stitched together.
I will post a photo of the same jetty at sunset tomorrow.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3898
photos
267
followers
124
following
Kathy A
ace
Very nice panorama, lovely scene
November 23rd, 2022
