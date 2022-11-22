Previous
The Lone Soldier by onewing
The Lone Soldier

I am posting a bit early today because I have a busy afternoon and we are out for dinner this evening too.

While I was walking along the foreshore taking the photo of yesterday's baby mangrove, I spotted a few soldier crabs. Nowhere near as many as were at Soldiers Point the previous week, but I did manage to get a close up of this soldier crab as he was just emerging from the hole underground.

I don't know who was more surprised the crab or me, but luckily, I did get one shot before he scampered off at great speed.

I also noticed that the crabs here are slightly larger than the ones at Soldiers Point too which was lucky from a photography point of view. Maybe the food is better at this beach.

This one is about 25 mm or 1 inch in size
Milanie ace
What a terrific clean shot of this crab - not sure I've seen one with that blue before
November 22nd, 2022  
Dawn ace
A cool shot of this crab and it’s colour is amazing fav
November 22nd, 2022  
