The Lone Soldier

I am posting a bit early today because I have a busy afternoon and we are out for dinner this evening too.



While I was walking along the foreshore taking the photo of yesterday's baby mangrove, I spotted a few soldier crabs. Nowhere near as many as were at Soldiers Point the previous week, but I did manage to get a close up of this soldier crab as he was just emerging from the hole underground.



I don't know who was more surprised the crab or me, but luckily, I did get one shot before he scampered off at great speed.



I also noticed that the crabs here are slightly larger than the ones at Soldiers Point too which was lucky from a photography point of view. Maybe the food is better at this beach.



This one is about 25 mm or 1 inch in size