I am posting early today because I am out this afternoon.This morning while I was walking along the foreshore, I took a photo of my favourite tree.Unfortunately, it was demolished during the severe storms earlier this year.I have taken photos of this skeleton mangrove tree various times over the years on 365 and below is a link to one of the photos taken of it when it was in all its glory. Some of you will remember this tree.It is sad to see it no longer standing, but everything comes to an end I suppose, and it served me well lots of times for photo opportunities.I will post some photos over the next few days of other dead mangroves in the ocean on this stretch of beach, but I don't think any will replace my favourite tree.Gone but not forgotten.