Previous
Next
Hula Skirts by onewing
244 / 365

Hula Skirts

I am posting early again today because I am out this afternoon. Such a busy time at the moment.

For the next couple of days, I will be posting photos of the remains of mangroves along the foreshore where my favourite tree used to be.

I love this little bunch of mangroves they look as though they are wearing hula skirts.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
They're even swaying their hands in a hula fashion. Good shot!
November 29th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Cool comparison. We, too, have mangroves, but always more together.
November 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise