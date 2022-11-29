Sign up
244 / 365
Hula Skirts
I am posting early again today because I am out this afternoon. Such a busy time at the moment.
For the next couple of days, I will be posting photos of the remains of mangroves along the foreshore where my favourite tree used to be.
I love this little bunch of mangroves they look as though they are wearing hula skirts.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
2
1
66% complete
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They're even swaying their hands in a hula fashion. Good shot!
November 29th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Cool comparison. We, too, have mangroves, but always more together.
November 29th, 2022
