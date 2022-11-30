Previous
Next
Mangrove Graveyard by onewing
245 / 365

Mangrove Graveyard

There are a lot of deceased mangroves in the ocean on this stretch of beach.

The healthy mangroves are behind me along the waters edge, but sometimes they escape into the ocean and after storms they die.

I think they still look quite interesting though.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
a lovely view Babs - knew it was you :)
November 30th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
And they make interesting photos. Well spotted .
November 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene, I love these shots of yours Babs.
November 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise