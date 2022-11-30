Sign up
Mangrove Graveyard
There are a lot of deceased mangroves in the ocean on this stretch of beach.
The healthy mangroves are behind me along the waters edge, but sometimes they escape into the ocean and after storms they die.
I think they still look quite interesting though.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Annie D
ace
a lovely view Babs - knew it was you :)
November 30th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
And they make interesting photos. Well spotted .
November 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scene, I love these shots of yours Babs.
November 30th, 2022
