246 / 365
Sculptures of the Sea
This is the last of my mangrove photos for now. My favourite tree may have gone but I am sure I can find another favourite tree in the future.
There is something so beautiful about dead trees in water, they look like sculptures of the sea.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
2
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3906
photos
268
followers
126
following
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Zenobia Southcombe
Really beautiful structures, great photo.
December 1st, 2022
Lois
ace
Your photos have been beautiful!
December 1st, 2022
