Previous
Next
Sculptures of the Sea by onewing
246 / 365

Sculptures of the Sea

This is the last of my mangrove photos for now. My favourite tree may have gone but I am sure I can find another favourite tree in the future.

There is something so beautiful about dead trees in water, they look like sculptures of the sea.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zenobia Southcombe
Really beautiful structures, great photo.
December 1st, 2022  
Lois ace
Your photos have been beautiful!
December 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise