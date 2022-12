Pink Geranium Mirror Box

I have been out with my regular girlie lunch friends for lunch today so a bit late posting.Yesterday I had a play with an old photo of a geranium with a wave pattern behind it and turned it into a mirror box. I haven't made a mirror box for a while.If anyone is interested in how to create the wave pattern behind the geranium, you can check out the link below.It was thanks to Diana @ludwigsdiana who I copied this idea fromAlso if anyone wants to know how to make a mirror box here is a link to Gavin Hoey's tutorial.