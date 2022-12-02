Sign up
247 / 365
Pink Geranium Mirror Box
I have been out with my regular girlie lunch friends for lunch today so a bit late posting.
Yesterday I had a play with an old photo of a geranium with a wave pattern behind it and turned it into a mirror box. I haven't made a mirror box for a while.
If anyone is interested in how to create the wave pattern behind the geranium, you can check out the link below.
It was thanks to Diana
@ludwigsdiana
who I copied this idea from
http://365project.org/onewing/365/2021-03-22
Also if anyone wants to know how to make a mirror box here is a link to Gavin Hoey's tutorial.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTDQ6EsmT_s
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
ace
This is stunning Babs, good that you had a play again! I too am grateful for all the tips and links from you and other followers, so much more fun ;-)
December 2nd, 2022
Lois
ace
This is beautiful and something I’d like to try someday!!
December 2nd, 2022
julia
ace
Great colour contrasts...
December 2nd, 2022
