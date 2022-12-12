Walk to the Duckpond

These are some of the photos taken on our walk to the duckpond yesterday.



It was a beautiful day, and it seems strange posting photos in the warm sunshine when people in the northern hemisphere are taking photos of frost and snow.



We have just had a terrific storm passing through and the rain was very welcoming, saving us having to water the garden tonight.



The top left picture is of kangaroo paw plant and the bottom right are jacaranda flowers, but I have no idea what the top right and bottom left plants are. The top right looks like black broccoli ha ha