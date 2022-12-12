Previous
Next
Walk to the Duckpond by onewing
257 / 365

Walk to the Duckpond

These are some of the photos taken on our walk to the duckpond yesterday.

It was a beautiful day, and it seems strange posting photos in the warm sunshine when people in the northern hemisphere are taking photos of frost and snow.

We have just had a terrific storm passing through and the rain was very welcoming, saving us having to water the garden tonight.

The top left picture is of kangaroo paw plant and the bottom right are jacaranda flowers, but I have no idea what the top right and bottom left plants are. The top right looks like black broccoli ha ha
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a lovely spot
December 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise