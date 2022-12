Bedtime For Boats

It has been a beautiful day today and we went out for a walk this morning around the local bushland and duckpond, but I haven't had chance to look at the photos yet.



I will check them out later and possibly post some tomorrow.



I did look at the photos taken last night on my walk at Soldiers Point though and I just loved how the boats in this photo seemed to be tucked up ready for bed, close to the jetty, just after the sun had set.