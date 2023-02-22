Sign up
308 / 365
Lichen
As I was walking around the breakwater at the marina yesterday taking the photo of The Anchorage I noticed lichen on the rocks.
I love lichen and the interesting patterns it makes.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
2
1
84% complete
View this month »
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
Diana
ace
This is a particularly lovely one, great tones and textures.
February 22nd, 2023
eDorre
ace
Neat colors and textures
February 22nd, 2023
