Lichen by onewing
308 / 365

Lichen

As I was walking around the breakwater at the marina yesterday taking the photo of The Anchorage I noticed lichen on the rocks.

I love lichen and the interesting patterns it makes.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
This is a particularly lovely one, great tones and textures.
February 22nd, 2023  
eDorre ace
Neat colors and textures
February 22nd, 2023  
