Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
311 / 365
David Allan Dredger
The David Allan dredger operates 12 hours a day 7 days a week dredging the commercial shipping channel at the Port of Newcastle.
It dredges the silt from the channel and dumps it out at sea to keep the bulk carriers safe and to stop them getting stuck after loading with either shipping containers or coal.
In the background you can see Nobby's Lighthouse at the entrance to the channel.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3972
photos
264
followers
122
following
85% complete
View this month »
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close