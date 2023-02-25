Previous
Next
David Allan Dredger by onewing
311 / 365

David Allan Dredger

The David Allan dredger operates 12 hours a day 7 days a week dredging the commercial shipping channel at the Port of Newcastle.

It dredges the silt from the channel and dumps it out at sea to keep the bulk carriers safe and to stop them getting stuck after loading with either shipping containers or coal.

In the background you can see Nobby's Lighthouse at the entrance to the channel.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise