Female Koel

We have a strawberry guava plant in our garden and at the moment there is a lot of fruit on it.



The koel's love strawberry guava fruit and here is a female koel just about to leap onto the bush to eat the fruit. There is quite a lot of banging and crashing as the leaves bend under the weight of the koel's but they still manage to get quite a lot of the fruit without damaging themselves in the process.