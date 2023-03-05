It's Mine

We have been out in Maitland today first to the market which was quite disappointing and then into town for a lovely lunch.



It was pretty hot today but luckily we carried lots of water with us.



I will be posting photos of the koel's for the next few days and then I will get onto the photos taken in Maitland.



This is the female koel again and the strawberry guava fruit that she just loved. This fruit was easy to pick but she did have a bit of trouble reaching some of the fruit higher up the bush.