It's Mine by onewing
It's Mine

We have been out in Maitland today first to the market which was quite disappointing and then into town for a lovely lunch.

It was pretty hot today but luckily we carried lots of water with us.

I will be posting photos of the koel's for the next few days and then I will get onto the photos taken in Maitland.

This is the female koel again and the strawberry guava fruit that she just loved. This fruit was easy to pick but she did have a bit of trouble reaching some of the fruit higher up the bush.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bird with the wonderful plumage, she seems to be wearing pantaloons too ;-)

I can now see where the fruit gets it's name from.
March 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture
March 5th, 2023  
