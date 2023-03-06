Previous
Male Koel by onewing
Male Koel

Over the last couple of days I have posted photos of a female koel and today it is the turn of the male to get a viewing.

As you can see the males have totally different markings and I love his red eye.

This chap was sitting on our fence thinking whether he was brave enough to venture down onto the strawberry guava bush. He did risk it, but he was rather nervous.

Posting a bit early today because the temperature has shot up to about 34 degrees c this afternoon.

I did grocery shopping very early this morning because I knew today was going to be a hot day. I also did two loads of washing which didn't take any time at all to dry, so now I am having a quiet afternoon until the temperatures drop this evening.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
Beautiful shot!
March 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
They are so different. That red eye is really something.
March 6th, 2023  
