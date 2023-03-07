Sign up
I Can Swallow it in One Go
I had to post one more photo of the female koel as she attempted to eat the strawberry guava fruit.
The focus on this shot isn't as clear as I would like but I did have to take it from quite a distance and use zoom because she was very nervous.
She did manage to swallow it in one go and I thought she was going to choke. She ate two more and then sat in the bush for a while probably trying to digest her food.
I haven't seen the koel's for a couple of days now and they have probably fattened themselves up enough ready for their return to Papua New Guinea or Indonesia now their breeding season is over.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
She looks like she's caught it playing catch! Good timing!
March 7th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What an unusual looking bird - nice timing
March 7th, 2023
Rick
ace
Wow, that's a mouthful, for sure. Great shot.
March 7th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Amazing what they manage to swallow. Nice capture and timing.
March 7th, 2023
