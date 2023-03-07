I Can Swallow it in One Go

I had to post one more photo of the female koel as she attempted to eat the strawberry guava fruit.



The focus on this shot isn't as clear as I would like but I did have to take it from quite a distance and use zoom because she was very nervous.



She did manage to swallow it in one go and I thought she was going to choke. She ate two more and then sat in the bush for a while probably trying to digest her food.



I haven't seen the koel's for a couple of days now and they have probably fattened themselves up enough ready for their return to Papua New Guinea or Indonesia now their breeding season is over.