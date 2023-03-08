Previous
Hiding by onewing
Hiding

Taking photos of the koels in our strawberry guava bush wasn't easy as you can see. They are quite nervous birds, but I did like how this his eye really stood out peeping out of the bush.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Babs

ace
Dawn ace
Certainly well hidden
March 8th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so good!
March 8th, 2023  
