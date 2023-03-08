Sign up
Previous
Next
322 / 365
Hiding
Taking photos of the koels in our strawberry guava bush wasn't easy as you can see. They are quite nervous birds, but I did like how this his eye really stood out peeping out of the bush.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
2
2
Dawn
ace
Certainly well hidden
March 8th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so good!
March 8th, 2023
