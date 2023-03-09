Boy Meets Girl

This is the last photo of the two Koels now and they finally met on our fence.



I haven't seen them for a couple of days, but now the summer season is over they have probably flown off back to either Papua New Guinea or Indonesia for the winter.



At least they had plenty of food to fatten themselves up for the journey.



This was the best shot I could get of the male koel as he was determined to stay partly hidden by the branch of the tree.