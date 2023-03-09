Sign up
323 / 365
Boy Meets Girl
This is the last photo of the two Koels now and they finally met on our fence.
I haven't seen them for a couple of days, but now the summer season is over they have probably flown off back to either Papua New Guinea or Indonesia for the winter.
At least they had plenty of food to fatten themselves up for the journey.
This was the best shot I could get of the male koel as he was determined to stay partly hidden by the branch of the tree.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
1
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3984
photos
262
followers
121
following
88% complete
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Great photo of these birds, I'm not familiar with them. Great title to the photo too!
March 9th, 2023
