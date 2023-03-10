Sign up
324 / 365
A Regular Visitor
I can't post photos of birds in our garden without including one of our regular kookaburras.
We have a whole family of kookaburras who visit every day, they are such characters and very friendly.
I think this one is a female because they have a slightly bigger head than the male and are generally a bit larger too with a more mottled chest.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3985
photos
262
followers
121
following
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- she sure lets you get close to her! Awesome shot! (Is this a descendant of One Wing?)
March 10th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great shot. Does look like he's really up close.
March 10th, 2023
Babs
ace
@olivetreeann
Yes she is a descendant of Onewing, well sort of. Onewing and Squawk had a boy baby and this is his new wife. We call the boy Tony and this is Chatterbox because she always has a lot to say for herself. She always squawks a little thank you when she flies off once we have fed her with raw mince, so she is very polite
March 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Oh how fabulous Babs a great detailed capture
March 10th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@onewing
How fun! I remember the names now that you mention them.
March 10th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What a terrific close-up
March 10th, 2023
