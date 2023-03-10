Previous
Next
A Regular Visitor by onewing
324 / 365

A Regular Visitor

I can't post photos of birds in our garden without including one of our regular kookaburras.

We have a whole family of kookaburras who visit every day, they are such characters and very friendly.

I think this one is a female because they have a slightly bigger head than the male and are generally a bit larger too with a more mottled chest.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- she sure lets you get close to her! Awesome shot! (Is this a descendant of One Wing?)
March 10th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great shot. Does look like he's really up close.
March 10th, 2023  
Babs ace
@olivetreeann Yes she is a descendant of Onewing, well sort of. Onewing and Squawk had a boy baby and this is his new wife. We call the boy Tony and this is Chatterbox because she always has a lot to say for herself. She always squawks a little thank you when she flies off once we have fed her with raw mince, so she is very polite

March 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh how fabulous Babs a great detailed capture
March 10th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@onewing How fun! I remember the names now that you mention them.
March 10th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a terrific close-up
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise