This One Is For Katrina by onewing
325 / 365

This One Is For Katrina

I am a bit late posting tonight, had a busy day. Went to the cinema this morning with a friend to see Empire of Light, brilliant movie. Then we had lunch out. After lunch I came home and made a zucchini slice for dinner and then another friend called in because we are putting together a photo book for a friend's 90th birthday in a couple of weeks' time. It has been a busy day.

I wandered down to Soldiers Point last night to take a photo of the sunset and spotted this koala really high up in a tree on the waterfront.

Had to take the photo for Katrina. It looks quite healthy doesn't it.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
89% complete

Babs ace
@koalagardens Here you go Katrina I took this photo for you at Soldiers Point last night. This girl or chap was so high up in the tree, so I really appreciate how difficult it is to get a decent photo of koalas.

No idea what variety of tree it is in though.
March 11th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Lucky one for you, Babs! You must have been watching on all points so carefully!
March 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Oh wow, great that you got such a good shot regardless!
March 11th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, how lovely to see this in the wild. Lovely shot.
March 11th, 2023  
