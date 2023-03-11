This One Is For Katrina

I am a bit late posting tonight, had a busy day. Went to the cinema this morning with a friend to see Empire of Light, brilliant movie. Then we had lunch out. After lunch I came home and made a zucchini slice for dinner and then another friend called in because we are putting together a photo book for a friend's 90th birthday in a couple of weeks' time. It has been a busy day.



I wandered down to Soldiers Point last night to take a photo of the sunset and spotted this koala really high up in a tree on the waterfront.



Had to take the photo for Katrina. It looks quite healthy doesn't it.