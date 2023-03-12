Previous
Watching the Sunset by onewing
Watching the Sunset

While I was taking photos of the koala at Soldiers Point a couple of nights ago, I thought I would stay and wait for the sunset.

I saw this couple sitting on the jetty arm in arm watching the sun go down and thought they made an interesting feature in this photo
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Dawn ace
Beautiful sunset fav
March 12th, 2023  
Granagringa ace
Master class in composition and colors.
March 12th, 2023  
*lynn ace
a romantic looking capture with the couple watching the beautiful sunset
March 12th, 2023  
