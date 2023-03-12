Sign up
326 / 365
Watching the Sunset
While I was taking photos of the koala at Soldiers Point a couple of nights ago, I thought I would stay and wait for the sunset.
I saw this couple sitting on the jetty arm in arm watching the sun go down and thought they made an interesting feature in this photo
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
3
1
89% complete
Dawn
ace
Beautiful sunset fav
March 12th, 2023
Granagringa
ace
Master class in composition and colors.
March 12th, 2023
*lynn
ace
a romantic looking capture with the couple watching the beautiful sunset
March 12th, 2023
