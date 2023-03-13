Sign up
St John's Catholic Cathedral and Bishop's Residence - Maitland
Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's Soldiers Point photo. Sorry I am a bit absent today, had a busy day.
We have had a couple of trips to Maitland over the last few weeks and I have finally got chance to process the photos. I will be posting Maitland photos over the next few days.
Here we have St John's Cathedral and the Bishop's residence both restored to their former glory. The restorations took a couple of years, and they are looking beautiful again now.
13th March 2023
Babs
@onewing
Diana
Fabulous shots of these beautiful buildings, I love the residence!
March 13th, 2023
Kathy A
The Bishops Residence is a really lovely building
March 13th, 2023
Dawn
Lovely images
March 13th, 2023
Maggiemae
Beautifully captured! Particularly the right handed one of a beautiful building! A solid stone residence that I'm sure are still around!
March 13th, 2023
