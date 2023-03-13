Previous
St John's Catholic Cathedral and Bishop's Residence - Maitland by onewing
St John's Catholic Cathedral and Bishop's Residence - Maitland

Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's Soldiers Point photo. Sorry I am a bit absent today, had a busy day.

We have had a couple of trips to Maitland over the last few weeks and I have finally got chance to process the photos. I will be posting Maitland photos over the next few days.

Here we have St John's Cathedral and the Bishop's residence both restored to their former glory. The restorations took a couple of years, and they are looking beautiful again now.
Diana ace
Fabulous shots of these beautiful buildings, I love the residence!
March 13th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
The Bishops Residence is a really lovely building
March 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely images
March 13th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Beautifully captured! Particularly the right handed one of a beautiful building! A solid stone residence that I'm sure are still around!
March 13th, 2023  
