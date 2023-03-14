Previous
Maitland Buildings by onewing
328 / 365

Maitland Buildings

I am posting early today because I will be out all afternoon.

This week I am posting photos taken in Maitland recently. I just love the old buildings in Maitland.

The top left building was once Maitland Town Hall and the top right was the original, Post Office.

I don't know what the bottom left building used to be, but the bottom right is the original Maitland Mercury Newspaper building.
