Maitland Buildings

This week I am posting photos taken in Maitland recently. I just love the old buildings in Maitland.



The top left building was once Maitland Town Hall and the top right was the original, Post Office.



I don't know what the bottom left building used to be, but the bottom right is the original Maitland Mercury Newspaper building.