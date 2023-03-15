Previous
More Maitland Buildings
329 / 365

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but having a rather busy week here.

This morning I went to keep fit class at our local U3A and then to a Forensic Solutions class. It was brilliant, we had to solve mysteries by looking at clues like cctv footage, evidence given by potential murderers, thieves etc and all sorts of other clues. It really got the brain moving, but our team got all the right answers so maybe we aren't as dumb as we look, ha ha.

Here are more of the old buildings in Maitland. Not getting much time this week to go out and take photos, but maybe tomorrow I will because we are out with our walking group.
15th March 2023

Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Kathy A ace
I like the bottom right building the best out of these four.

That Forensic Solutions class sounds like fun
March 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice collage of buildings .
Your class of Forensics Solutions sound interesting
March 15th, 2023  
