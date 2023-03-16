Previous
Glenrock Lagoon Walk by onewing
Glenrock Lagoon Walk

It has been a hot day today, about 34 degrees c and we have been out with the walking group to Glenrock Lagoon in Newcastle and then for lunch afterwards.

Here are some photos of our walk with a photo of the lagoon in the bottom centre of the collage.

I am just off to have a shower now to cool down and then we are out this evening to a talk given by a friend of ours at the Rotary Club.

It has been another busy day.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

