330 / 365
Glenrock Lagoon Walk
It has been a hot day today, about 34 degrees c and we have been out with the walking group to Glenrock Lagoon in Newcastle and then for lunch afterwards.
Here are some photos of our walk with a photo of the lagoon in the bottom centre of the collage.
I am just off to have a shower now to cool down and then we are out this evening to a talk given by a friend of ours at the Rotary Club.
It has been another busy day.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
